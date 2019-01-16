Montana’s biggest cities range between 50,000 and 60,000 people.
The Flathead Valley, Bozeman and Missoula are all growing, and fast. But what about Great Falls?
"I think a lot of people are frustrated by what they see happening in Missoula, in Bozeman and maybe Billings,” Great Falls City Manager Greg Doyon said.
“There's some dynamics in those communities we're just not going to match.”
Recently he called the Montana Retail Association to find out why some of the restaurants people would like to see, haven’t made their way to Great Falls.
“You’re not seeing a lot of franchise restaurants come to Montana,” Doyon said. “You’re seeing a lot of niche restaurants. That’s what fits in terms of what’s working.”
Some have questioned whether local developers and city management truly want to see growth in the Electric City.
Doyon says they want businesses to come here, but it takes a partnership to make it work. It’s a process they’re continuously working on to make the easier and better.
He says growth is up, and more businesses are coming. People should be patient, before jumping to compare Great Falls to others. Good things are ahead.
"These other places that are being so built out, or that are growing so fast and are creating such a cost for development to occur there,” he said.
“Impact fees and those types of things we don’t have. Then all of a sudden they look at Great Falls, and say hey, we can go there, and do it in a much more affordable way. It’ll be interesting when that happens."
Brett Doney, President and CEO of the Great Falls Development Authority, is excited for the city’s future. They’re hoping to add more force to one of Montana’s most powerful natural resources.
“You have these wonderful assets, the river being one of them,” Doney said. “You have the history of the area, the recreation in the area. The whole idea though, is you have to make that potential a reality."
Growth, takes time, and Doyon and Doney are committed.
“10 years from now the discussion around the state is going to be, wow, look what they've done in Great Falls,” Doney said.
“We have some things going.”