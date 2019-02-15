A woman in Lewis and Clark County now faces charges for allegedly assaulting her husband with multiple hamburgers.
According to court documents, local deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday from Destiny Harris, who said her husband had assaulted her and locked her out of the house. When they arrived at the home and spoke to him however, he said he locked her out after she threw several hamburgers at him upon returning home from getting food and repeatedly slapped him in the face, resulting in a bleeding cut on his lip.
Harris and her husband were reportedly arguing before she left to get food.
Additionally, officers noticed Harris was mumbling, slurring her speech and appeared to be drunk.
After seeing the man’s injury, noticing hamburgers scattered across the floor at the home, and talking to Harris again, the police decided the husband’s story was more consistent, according to court documents.
Harris is now charged with one count of partner or family member assault and bodily injury.