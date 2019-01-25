MISSOULA- While the shutdown is temporarily over, the date for President Trump's State Of the Union Address is still in limbo.
The President initially scheduled his speech next Tuesday, but that plan was struck down by house speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Regardless of when the speech happens, Senator Jon Tester will be joined in our nation's capital by Briana Lamb.
Lamb is an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous women, a growing issue both across the nation and right here in Montana.
Lamb met Senator Tester last year at an Urban Indian round table discussion, and continued to work together in fighting the crisis.
"I think with the awareness that we've been building has been really great and the attention that we are getting from outside resources especially our representation in government has amplified our voice that much and now we can actually go from lobbying you know, being involved in the government more and changing law,” said Lamb.
