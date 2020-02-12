The Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool is a joint effort between the Cascade County Sheriff's Office and the Cascade County Attorney to reduce overcrowding at the Detention Center. As part of the assessment, suspects are assigned a number on a scale of 1-6, to help judges determine the likelihood a suspect would re-offend if they were kept out of jail until their trial. The judge does not have to follow the scale recommendation.
On that scale, a number one represents a person least likely to re-offend, with six being the most likely to re-offend.