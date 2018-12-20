Relatively mild conditions for our Thursday morning!
Most areas will see increased cloud coverage throughout the day, but the good news is that we are staying mostly dry as high pressure continues to settle in. Daytime highs continue to remain above average for several areas and will continue through the weekend.
Overnight tonight a system pushes through the western part of the state bringing breezy conditions and light to moderate snow accumulation. For the valley floors, we can expect less than an inch of snow but for the mountain passes we could see 2-6 inches. Prepare for winter driving conditions if you are traveling over any mountain pass, and watch for slick roadways through lower elevated locations.
A high winds warning is set in place today for several locations up towards Cut Bank, down towards Helena. We could see gusts up to 70MPH with sustained winds of 30-40MPH. Please be aware of the gusty winds through the overnight hours. This warning is set to expire late Friday morning.
For the rest of the state, we will look for partly cloudy skies with some sunshine as well. The holidays are near and the travel frenzy is here, take it slow and be safe!
-Majestic Storm