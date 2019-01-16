Our Weather Authority team is declaring a WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT as heavy snow is expected for Western and Southwestern Montana on Thursday and Friday.
Northwest Montana Valleys can expect 2-5 inches of snowfall (below 4000 ft), and 4-10 inches above 4000 feet.
Snow starts on Thursday and will pick up on Friday. Lookout Pass can expect up to 6 inches by Friday at noon, while other passes can expect anywhere from 1-5 inches.
Our Weather Authority Meghan Bourassa will bring you all the updates here and on the ABC and FOX Montana newscasts.