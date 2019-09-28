We remain in a Weather Authority Alert as blizzard like conditions stick around a good portion of Montana.
Well below average temperatures and heavy snowfall is expected to continue Saturday night and into Monday morning.
Heavy, wet snow will damage trees. Downed power lines are also a possibility that can result in power outages.
We've already seen several power outages over the last 24 hours including in places like Augusta, Choteau and even in Great Falls.
Blizzard like conditions will make traveling next to impossible.
Expect the snow to start letting up on Monday afternoon, with the temperatures inching back to normal by the end of next week.
This low pressure system will be staying overhead for at least the next 36 hours. When it's all said and done, lower elevations could see upwards of 15 to 36 inches and 3-5 feet in the mountains.