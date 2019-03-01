Youth Dynamics Great Falls in need of mentors

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW POSSIBLE FOLLOWED BY LOW WIND CHILLS. TOTAL NEW SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MISSOULA VALLEY. * WHEN...FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 15 BELOW ZERO COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&