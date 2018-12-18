Watch again

A mix of wintry weather will hits parts of Idaho and Montana Tuesday. That will bring a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow in the valleys.

There will be slick travel over mountain passes. This system will bring changing conditions in the valleys, with slippery roads.

Temperatures below freezing are also expected to bring icy spots to the roadways.

Heavy snow will fall over the mountains Tuesday into Wednesday, above elevations of 5,000 feet. That will cover most areas of western Montana and central Idaho.

High wind warnings are in effect Tuesday, covering areas near Cut Bank, Great Falls, and Cascade. Winds are expected between 25-35 MPH, with gusts up to 65 MPH. Those warnings will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, making travel difficult. It will also bring the potential for downed power lines and trees, as well as scattered power outages.

Breezy winds will move in Thursday night into Friday, covering western Montana and north-central Idaho. Snow is also expected, bringing up to 1" in the valleys, and 2-6" along the mountain passes.

The passes that will be most impacted include Lolo Pass, Lookout Pass, Lost Trail Pass, and Marias Pass.