MISSOULA - The University of Montana reported an assault on campus near the Washington-Grizzly stadium at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.
The alert sent out by the university detailed that a male was assaulted by an unknown male wearing all black. The suspect is described as a white male, 5'10", medium build.
The incident was reported to UMPD at about 12:00 a.m. Friday and is currently under investigation.
If you have any information about the incident you are asked to contact UMPD at 243-4000 or 243-6131.
Here is a copy of the alert the university sent out:
"On Thursday, October 24, 2019 at about 23:30 hours (11:30 PM) a male was walking north bound with two friends between the Washington Grizzly Stadium and the Rec. Center. As he approached the top of the stairs, his friends were near the bottom. He reports that an unknown subject came up behind him, tackled him, placed his hand over his mouth and drug him into a doorway. The unknown male held him there until he was able to strike him and escape. He described the suspect as a white male, 5’10”, medium build wearing all black to include a black mask and gloves. The incident was report to UMPD on Friday, October 25, at 00:04 (12:04AM). This incident is currently under investigation. Contact UMPD at 243-4000 or 243-6131 if you have any information about the incident. UMPD encourages you to be aware of your surroundings. Knowing where you are and who is around you may help you to find a way out of a bad situation."