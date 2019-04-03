In order to get benefits, people between the ages of 19 and 55 would have to do 80 hours of community engagement activities each month. This includes things like work training or substance abuse programs. This bill is sponsored by Republican Ed Buttrey of Great Falls. It is gaining support from Democrats, but some members of Ed’s own party are speaking out against the bill.
“We are in full support of Representative Buttery’s bill from here on out. We actually had the opportunity to have some conversations with him. I think we saw that on the major amendment that came forward. We would rather another option but that’s the option in front of us and we’re going to push forward because this shouldn’t be about politics it should be about people's health care,” said Rep. Casey Schreiner, a Democrat from Great Falls.
“We don’t need it. We don’t need to put Montana another 130 million in debt. We don’t need to add to the federal deficit of about 1.3 billion. I don’t see anything good about it,” said Sen. David Howard, a Republican from Park City.
This bill passed out of the House over the weekend. It is scheduled for its first hearing in the Senate before the end of the week.