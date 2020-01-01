UPDATE 12:03 pm: The Missoula County Sheriff's office released the names of the recovered snowmobilers.
Jade Green, 24 and Lowell Grosvold, 26 of Anaconda died after being stuck in an avalanche by Lake Dinah.
SEELEY LAKE - The bodies of two snowmobilers, who were buried in a New Year's Day avalanche near Seeley Lake, have been recovered.
According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, search and rescue teams and assisting agencies cleared the scene of the avalanche near Lake Dinah on Wednesday night.
The two snowmobilers, who they were looking for, have been pronounced dead.
Dispatch received a call at about 2:15 PM from a man, who said he had been snowmobiling in the Lake Dinah area when he got caught in an avalanche.
The caller indicated he was able to get out, but that two others were buried in the slide.
Seeley-Swan SAR, Missoula County SAR and their SAR K9’s, along with MESI and Seeley Fire all searched for the the lost individuals.
The third rider, who called 911, was brought out with search crews and did not need medical assistance.
Avalanche danger is considered HIGH in several areas of West-Central Montana.
According to Missoula Avalanche, an avalanche warning has been issued for the southern Mission, southern Swan, Rattlesnake and southern and central Bitterroot Mountains.
Due to the dangerous conditions, experts say that travel in avalanche terrain in not recommended.