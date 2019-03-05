Smith's Food & Drug Stores no longer accepting Visa Credit Cards

If you're a visa credit card user, listen up! Smith's food and drug stores are no longer accepting visa credit cards in any of their stores as of April 3rd, 2019. Here’s what caused this change.
Smith's says after dealing with excessive fees being charged from Visa, they can't afford to carry on the financial burden.
In fact, Visa's fees are significantly higher than any other credit card brand they accept. Here's what they'll still accept Visa Debit Card and any other form of payment including other credit cards. Smith's is also doing a couple of things to ease the inconvenience on customers.
"We're providing every customer that shops at our store double fuel points now all the way through May 21st,” said Aubriana Martindale, the Division Corporate Affairs Manage at Smith’s Food & Drug of The Kroger Co.
Smith's is also offering another payment option called, their Smith's Master 1,2,3 Rewards Card. If you qualify, customers get $100 in free groceries, plus 55 cents off every fuel purchase for an entire year.
Smith’s says this isn't necessarily a permanent change. They're in conversation with Visa right now to lower the cost.
Smith’s tells Wum, they employ over 20,000 associates and operate 55 stores in Utah; 45 stores in Nevada; 23 stores in New Mexico; 7 stores in Wyoming; and 4 stores each in Idaho, Montana and Northern Arizona.