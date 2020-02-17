Montana Treasure: A look at the State's Capitol past & present

HELENA – It's in the heart of the city but it’s the pulse of the state. Construction of the Montana State Capitol Building began in 1899 and wrapped up three years later.
"It's a building that brings a sense of pride because it sits right here in the middle of the town and it's open to everybody,” says Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney.
Lieutenant Governor Cooney has been working in the State Capitol Building for over 40 years. He was a part of the State Capitol Restoration Commission that took place in 1999-2000, making him something of an expert on the building
“A lot of important things take place in this building and the people have every right to be a part of it all,” says Cooney.
Perhaps the most iconic parts of the Capitol are the rotunda and the massive one-of-a-kind painting from Charlie Russell.
“That’s the largest Charlie Russell that he ever painted and there’s all sorts of stories about it,” says Cooney. “He had to take the rough off of his cabin to get it out of there. But it’s a very historical piece as well as probably the greatest piece of art the state of Montana owns.”
But the Capitol didn’t always look like this, renovations began back in the 50’s and 60’s, which centered on modernizing the building. The barrel vault was removed to create a fourth floor for hearing rooms as well as remodeling the west wing.
"There is a lot of history and that makes it special as well,” says Cooney. “You see this building, it's beautiful, it's historic and it really in many great ways tells the story of Montana through its art, architecture and through the history."
But it wouldn’t last long before an extensive renovation took place in 1999-2000 restoring the Capitol back to its original design, including restoring the original colors in the famous rotunda.
“What they did is they literally started removing layer after layer of paint on the walls until they got down to the base wall. And whatever color was the last color was the original color. That’s how we determined the reds and greens and the golds were all part of that.”
The Capitol Building is a place where laws are vetoed and passed, but it’s more than just a place to make legislation, as Lieutenant Governor Cooney says it's an experience.
If you would like to take a virtual tour of the Capitol Building you can do so by clicking here.