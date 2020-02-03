MISSOULA - Preparation is already underway for this year's big election and Missoula County needs your help to make sure everything runs smoothly.
Missoula County is looking to employ 600 election judges to serve during the 2020 primary and general elections.
After the 2015 election, Missoula County issued a survey and found that one of the biggest things that mattered to voters was polling places. In order to have 28 polling places to meet the needs of voters, a lot of judges are also needed.
"2020 is going to bring more people to the polls than we've seen in history, so we are getting ready to make sure that we have enough trained judges ready to go so that voters have a good experience on election day," said Bradley Seaman, interim elections administrator.
Judges are asked to work the June primary and the general election in November. Election judges are paid and are asked to do things like greet voters, issue ballots, operate equipment, answer questions and hand out "I Voted" stickers.
Election judges are paid $8.65 an hour, while poll book judges make $8.80 an hour and polling place managers earn $14 an hour. Election judges are often assigned to their neighborhood polling place, and they also help process absentee ballots in the counting center.
Missoula County provides election judge certificate training and they have multiple sessions during March.
To become an election judge you must be at least 18 years old, registered to vote and live in Missoula County.
New and returning election judges can sign up at www.MissoulaElectionJudge.com, by calling 406-258-4751 or by emailing electioninfo@missoulacounty.us. When registering, applicants will be required to provide their name, address and date of birth to verify they are registered to vote in Missoula County.