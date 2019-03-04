Loy Elementary School raising money for children fighting blood cancer

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW 25 BELOW ZERO EXPECTED. * WHERE...MISSOULA VALLEY. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&