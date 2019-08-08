"Into the Cloud": New online program teaching kids internet safety

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- It's called "Into the Cloud”. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says it's a new program with the motto: entertain while educating kids about internet safety.
Child internet safety is something we talk about a lot here in Montana, especially with sex trafficking busts happening right here in Great Falls.
As parents we know to keep our kids safe online and monitor what they're doing but is that teaching them how to handle cyberbullying and reporting inappropriate content? The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says that's why they believe in prevention education through this program.
"We're also starting to see new trends in the exploitation of children through the internet. Sextortion is one of them where the exploiter will get sexually explicit images of a child and blackmail that child for their images," said Callahan Walsh, Child Advocate for National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.
"Into the Cloud" is using animated characters through different safety scenarios showing how to make smart choices, understand the trends and threats.
The content on this program comes through the over 18 million reports they've gotten from their cyber tip line.