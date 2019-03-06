GREAT FALLS - A 58-year-old woman is in custody this morning after firing off gunshots in her home with her 52-year-old husband in it.
No one is injured. This is after Great Falls Police Department says multiple calls came in at 9:51 p.m. on March, 5th for reports of people hearing multiple shots fired in this apartment complex at 1321 7 St. S. Police say, it was a disturbance between husband and wife.
The woman was arrested for criminal endangerment for shooting off a gun in the apartment building and partner family member assault.
No names are being released. Once we learn more, we will update you right here online and in our latest newscasts.