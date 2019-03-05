Get this, over the weekend Great Falls folks living in the Gibson Flats area were pretty shaken when some thought a startling snapping and cracking sound was a plane crashing into their home, but it was actually something completely different.
Randy Walden lives up on Highland Rd. near the Highland Cemetery. He tells WUM he was fast asleep on Saturday night until this obnoxiously loud noise woke him up!
He immediately thought an earthquake was happening, he called up a buddy who lives near him and told Walden he heard the same noise and thought a deer hit his house. So far, Walden hasn't found any damage yet, but he still has to check his foundation for cracks.
"I thought it was a plane crashing into my roof. I mean it was so loud, so violent, that I'm looking up to the ceiling thinking something just crashed through my roof,” said Rusty Walden, a Great Falls Homeowner
After talking with an earthquake expert at Montana Tech College, here's what Wake Up Montana found out. Seismic activity was not detected in Great Falls this past weekend. However, anything under magnitude two doesn't normally get picked up so there still could be the possibility of an ice quake happening; meaning ice and soil build up, as water drains into the ground, it freezes and expands in colder temperatures creating cracking.
Also, apparently up in the Kalispell Valley, some homeowners were noticing cracks in the ground and thought maybe it was also related to an ice quake.