Great Falls community helping woman firefighter battling cancer

A husband and wife are joining forces to make sure Lupe Clary, a firefighter with Sun River who was one of the first on the scene of their son's deadly car accident has a fighting chance at beating breast cancer.
Steve and Dawn Kunkel are among the many people who are grateful for first responders like Lupe Clary, they refer to Lupe as their guardian angel, and now it's their turn to be hers.
Lupe was diagnosed just before Christmas. She says, there's hope and the likelihood she'll survive, but this journey has been a painful one.
"You're lucky you came in because if you would have waited a little bit longer. I can't say how long because it's been there a while, it would have spread,” said Lupe Clary a breast cancer fighter.
Lupe says it’s things like losing her hair that makes this whole process more and more difficult. But, thankfully, she has the Kunkel's who've stepped up to put together a chili cook-off fundraiser in her honor so Lupe's bills stacking up left and right become less of a burden.
The fundraiser is on March 23rd at 3:00 p.m. at the Black Eagle Community Center. There will be a 50/50 raffle, bake sale, and kid's carnival. For more details click here.