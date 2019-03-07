Great Falls community helping woman firefighter battling cancer

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 2 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...A HEAVY BAND SNOW WILL AFFECT THE AREA FROM 7:30 TO 9 AM. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&