MISSOULA - A man is behind bars after leading police on a chase through downtown Missoula Monday night.
The Missoula Police Department says officers responded to calls just after 9 p.m. on Monday about a reckless driver. The driver allegedly crashed into a building off Orange Street, near the Pagoda restaurant, and almost hit a pedestrian.
Officers spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Spruce and Higgins, and a chase ensued when the driver failed to stop. MPD says he got on I-90 W at Van Buren and drove the wrong way. The driver got off at the Orange Street exit and slid off the embankment when he tried to get on the interstate again.
The suspect got out of his car to run, and officers caught him after a short foot chase.
MPD says the 29-year-old Missoula man is charged with a DUI, reckless driving, obstructing, resisting and criminal endangerment.
The suspect's name has not officially been released, but the Missoula Jail Roster lists a Kevin Oquist, 29, as being booked on several felonies including reckless driving, wrong-way driving, and resisting arrest.