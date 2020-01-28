Donations set up for MHP Sgt.'s recent leg removal surgery

HELENA - A GoFundMe has been set up for a Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant who had to decide to remove his leg after doctors found a tumor.
Sgt. Alex Betz was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma after suffering from leg pain and swelling for several months.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, Sergeant Alex Betz made the decision on Friday, Jan. 24, adding the surgery went well. MHP says there is a chance he could return to Helena sometime this week.
Alex received treatment for the tumor before making the decision to remove his leg, and MHP says the plan now is for him to travel to Denver or Salt Lake City to be fitted with a prosthetic leg and begin physical therapy after the wound heals.
On Tuesday, Trooper Palmer made sure to stop by and see Sgt. Betz as he was in Salt Lake for a checkup. MHP says their biggest message to Sgt. Betz is they want him to know he isn’t alone, and they are all fighting this battle with him.
"He has a long way to go but it's always helpful when you're in these situations to know there are people pulling for you and reaching out to let you know how much they are thinking of you,” says Tom Butler, Colonel with Montana Highway Patrol. “It always helps along the way."
MHP also says throughout the entire ordeal, Alex has stayed more worried about his children and family than himself.
Alex is a Veteran and member of the law enforcement community who has dedicated his life to public service and now he needs help.
Montana Highway Patrol is working on opening a bank account for donations, but for now, the GoFundMe with more information can be found here. The fundraiser has been approved by Alex.