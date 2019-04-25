Clock is ticking on budget

As the last few days linger, lawmakers are dealing with the little pieces that are left over to coordinate and to tie down in the final days. And both parties are confident in where it stands.
“There’s a couple other things we have to do. There are a few confirmations that we have to put on the board this afternoon or tomorrow morning. We have to get a couple of things done procedurally. It’s more likely it will be tomorrow than today,” said the Senate Minority Leader, Jon Sesso a Democrat from Butte.
“Revenues are solid. 2018 was a much better year than 2017 and its running higher at about 50 million dollars. The income coming in and the physical count day to day to day. So that’s solid. So, we are in good shape from a balanced budget perspective,” said the Senate Majority Leader, Fred Thomas a Republican from Stevensville.
The final day of the legislative session is scheduled for Monday April 29th, but rumor has it they may adjourn early. But by the sound of things the budget should be passing shortly.