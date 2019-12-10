Swastika-like symbols on a University of Montana campus building is drawing controversy among members of the university community.
UM's diversity advisory council members say each year since the 1970s people have been asking to remove the swastika-like symbols on Corbin hall.
The council decided to investigate the origins of the symbol and found that it was installed more than a decade before World War II and the Holocaust, where Nazi's used it as the emblem of their so-called "Aryan race."
Diversity advisory council members say because the symbols were put on Corbin hall more for design at the time it was built, it shouldn't be an issue to remove, replace and archive it. They understand the historical context behind the building, but it needs to go because of what it represents today.
"It is a symbol that continues to be brand-ish among hate groups to intimidate, influence, cause harm to people of certain identities," Joseph Grady the UM student DiverseU coordinator said.
While Grady is pushing for its removal, associate professor of classics Matthew Semanoff, who is jewish, wants to keep the symbol on Corbin hall because of the historical nature of the symbols.
"I think the Diversity advisory council has done an admiral job of trying to come to a decision on a difficult topic. My major concern is that the decision to remove the symbols from the building in a way forces people to assimilate into a particular expected world-view. it forces the jewish people to be assimilated into the world of victims of the holocaust," Semanoff said.
The president's office administrators said they are expecting a formal proposal from the diversity advisory council sometime this week. The presidents office will decide whether to keep or remove the symbol.