We've all heard it: you do well in high school, you go off to college, get a good job, buy a nice house and live happily ever after. But that American dream isn't playing out for many college grads like it used to. And now, schools are starting to focus on students even younger than high school to open their eyes to careers that don't require a four year degree, leading more of the new generation to "Trade in College."
"Personally I've just been working with my hands since I was 12 and working with my dad on the basement," says Senior Jevis Davis.
"So no college?"
"No."
It's an answer very different from what generations of Americans have been told: that in order to succeed, you have to get a degree.
And it's a shift that's spreading thanks in part to people like Katie Hanning.
"We hit peak level of need in the last few years. You know it was something where just gradually everyone got sent into college to find their own way, and it just didn't work for everybody, it just doesn't work for everybody. And by funneling everyone into that, you shorted an industry that everybody needs."
And frankly, the industry is at a point where it's not that difficult to get your foot in the door. Hanning says if you have a driver’s license, can pass a drug test, and show up to work on time, you're hired.
"And it's a career. A lot of people, you know your parents, want you to be better than they were. And for years they were like you gotta go to college."
The benefits of a trade industry are even more obvious when comparing the numbers.
The National Association of Colleges and Employers found that for ten broad degree categories ranging from engineering to communications, 2016 graduates were projected to make an average salary of $50,556.
In that same year, plumbers made an average of $56,140, electricians made $55,770, and masonry workers made $53,490... all of that, without paying tuition.
But getting kids, and their parents, to shift goals from college to trade industries can be difficult.
That's where Pat Volkmar comes into play.
"Griz Biz is just kind of the basic beginning before you do the internship. This is the precursor of okay this is what it's like to run a business or work in a business or work for someone else."
Programs like Griz Biz are teaching students how trade industries work, all the way from the initial marketing stages, to selling the final products.
Unsurprisingly, most of this starts right in the classroom. But what many people may not realize is that it's not in a high school trying to teach a bunch of seniors what shop class looks like. It's actually at a middle school in Great Falls, because one teacher says the earlier you start to plant that seed, the better chance of success in the future.
Volkmar isn't just helping students to succeed in the classroom, but also his own stepson, who plans on pursuing a career in construction.
"No way would I say going off to college is better than becoming an apprentice. But what I will say is they are equally valuable if that's your passion in life, and equally financially rewarding."
And for senior Jevis Davis, working in a trade industry just makes the most sense.
"I think it's fun working with my hands and I'm more of a trades person than a computer guy."
The Home Builders Association recently presented the Griz Biz program to State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen in an effort to help get more programs like this up and running throughout the region.