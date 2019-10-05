GREAT FALLS- The toys are back in town with the grand opening of a new toy store in the electric city.
Let's Play Games and Toys in Downtown Great Falls where their grand opening ceremony kicked off this morning for people to enjoy the brand new toy store.
People from all over the Electric City came down to see just what the new toy store had to offer, from tons of different marbles to Legos.
Everyone who came out to visit was excited to see the new space.
“The best part about this is after about a year and a half of working towards this seeing it all come together and seeing how many people come together to enjoy the store.” Said owner Lee Wiegand.
The store's new location is right next door and connected right to the original.
Allowing anyone who comes in to have a one-stop-shop for everything from games, to costumes, to toys- which may come in handy this holiday season.