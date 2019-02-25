Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FOREST SERVICE WEST CENTRAL MONTANA AVALANCHE CENTER MISSOULA MT ...THE FOREST SERVICE WEST CENTRAL MONTANA AVALANCHE CENTER MISSOULA MT HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING... * TIMING...IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST TUESDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...ALL BACKCOUNTRY TERRAIN FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN BITTERROOT RANGE. FROM GRANITE PASS SOUTH TO LOST TRAIL PASS. * AVALANCHE DANGER...THE AVALANCHE DANGER FOR THE WARNING AREA IS CONSIDERABLE RISING TO HIGH. NATURAL AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY AND HUMAN TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE BECOMING VERY LIKELY. * REASON/IMPACTS...RECENT HEAVY SNOW WITH WIND AND WEAK LAYERS IN THE SNOW WILL RESULT IN WIDESPREAD AVALANCHE ACTIVITY ACROSS THE BITTERROOT MOUNTAINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. TRAVEL IN AVALANCHE TERRAIN IS NOT RECOMMENDED. AVALANCHE MAY RUN LONG DISTANCES AND CAN RUN INTO MATURE FORESTS, VALLEY FLOORS, OR FLAT TERRAIN. CONSULT HTTP://WWW.MISSOULAAVALANCHE.ORG FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. SIMILAR AVALANCHE DANGER MAY EXIST AT LOCATIONS OUTSIDE THE COVERAGE AREA OF ANY AVALANCHE CENTER. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... SNOW OF MODERATE TO HEAVY INTENSITY FOR SEVERAL HOURS. LIGHT SNOW HAS BEGUN AND IS FORECAST TO INCREASE INTENSITY THROUGH AFTERNOON. COUPLED WITH STRONG EAST WINDS, EXPECT PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW, BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF SNOW, AND ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. STEADY SNOW SHOULD DIMINISH SHORTLY AFTER MIDNIGHT.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 8 TO 12 INCHES IN THE BITTERROOT VALLEY. MISSOULA VALLEY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY. * WINDS...GUSTY EASTERLY WINDS TO 35 MPH AT TIMES THROUGH HELLGATE CANYON AND EAST MISSOULA. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL BE SIGNIFICANT IN MISSOULA VALLEY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 15 BELOW ZERO COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&