Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees today about the findings of his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
The Judiciary Committee approved a last-minute request from Mueller that his Deputy Aaron Zebley testify with him during the first scheduled hearing as Democrats are expected to grill the Special Counsel on his rulings regarding President Trump and his campaign.
Watch a feed of the House Judiciary Committee Hearing here:
Watch a feed of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Hearing here: