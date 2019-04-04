Semi-truck crash blocking westbound lanes of I-90 on Lookout Pass

Idaho State Police are responding to a semi-truck crash on Lookout Pass.
ISP says the westbound lanes are completely blocked, but should reopen "soon" as more crews arrive on scene to clear the wreckage.
🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 Earlier this morning Troopers responded to this truck crash on I-90 on Lookout. The westbound lanes have been completely blocked but should reopen soon as crews get on scene. pic.twitter.com/E5W6H3Mzpx— Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) April 4, 2019
No word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries to report.
We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.