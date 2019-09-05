Search for suspect after early morning stabbing in Billings

An early morning stabbing in the parking lot of a Billings casino sent a man to the hospital.

It happened on Thursday, and Billings Police say the stabbing victim is a 39-year old man.

The call came in at 12:47 am, regarding a stabbing in the parking lot of Lucky Lil’s Casino. The casino is on Grand Avenue and 15th Street. Billings Police say they are looking for the person responsible. The investigation is ongoing.

