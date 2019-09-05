Search for suspect after early morning stabbing in Billings

An early morning stabbing in the parking lot of a Billings casino sent a man to the hospital.
It happened on Thursday, and Billings Police say the stabbing victim is a 39-year old man.
19-65435, 9/5/19 at 0047 hrs. Stabbing at the Lucky Lils parking lot, 15th St W/Grand Ave. A 39 year old white male was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The investigation is ongoing.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) September 5, 2019
Sgt Gunther
The call came in at 12:47 am, regarding a stabbing in the parking lot of Lucky Lil’s Casino. The casino is on Grand Avenue and 15th Street. Billings Police say they are looking for the person responsible. The investigation is ongoing.