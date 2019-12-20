BILLINGS - Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, multiple reports of an explosion prompted law enforcement to respond to the area of 3100 3rd. Avenue South.
Lieutenant Brian Krivitz with Billings Police confirms an explosion of some sort took place at the apartment complex at that address.
Lt. Krivitz says an adult male and an adult female were transported to area hospitals with burn injuries.
A gas line in the area is also exploded. Lt. Krivitz says BPD is working with Montana-Dakota Utilities to get the gas shut off.
Residents of those apartments have been evacuated and some are displaced as a result of the explosion.
An investigation is underway into the cause of the explosion.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.