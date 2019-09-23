Therapy dog in-training helping students in Seeley Lake

Seeley Lake Elementary's newest student this year is helping reduce blood pressure, all while putting smiles on faces.
There's a new student at Seeley Lake Elementary School. You won't see him in math or english class, but in training to be a therapy dog with principal and superintendent Dan Schrock
"It's not everyday that you have a dog in school, but I've seen the interactions that they kids have with him, it's pretty priceless," Schrock said.
Otto is an English creme golden retriever. He's almost three years old.
"He keeps everybody's blood pressure from getting too high," Shrock said.
Shrock said he had been bringing the very good boy to school everyday, to not only put smiles on kids' faces, but to help in difficult situations that may arise in class.
"There are situations that kids will come in dysregulated and he'll have a positive impact upon those kids and get them to where they need to be so they can carry on with their day and still be productive," Schrock said.
Research shows therapy dogs can help reduce blood pressure, promotes greater self esteem in students and can stimulate memory and problem-solving skills.
Shrock said when Otto graduates from helping his elementary students, he will start taking him to nursing homes to do what he does best -- make everyone's heart melt.
"It's pretty hard to be stressed out when you got this guy right here," Shrock said.