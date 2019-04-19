The 40th Annual Ice Breaker is kicking off in Great Falls April 28th.
On average, the event draws 3,600 participants per year.
Each runner/walker will receive a long sleeve shirt, a finisher medal, and a free lunch after the race.
While there is still time to sign-up for the event, starting April 22nd there will be a $2.00 late fee per person.
If you per-registered for the event, you have a chance at winning one of two prizes; two Pepsi bikes and a spa package from The PEAK Health and Wellness Center.
You can sign up for the Ice Breaker at the Parks and Rec Office from 8am-5pm.
On Saturday, April 27th, late registration will be at the Great Falls Civic Center on 2 Park Drive South from 10am-5pm.
Registration for the day of the event will be at the Great Falls Civic Center from 8am-1pm (12:30 for the 5 mile).
Prices range from $20 for adults and $14 for youth 10 years and under.
All races will begin in front of the Civic Center and will be at:
1pm (5mile)
2pm (3 mile)
3pm (1 mile)