Support pouring in as Glacier High School responds to loss of counselor

A community is mourning after a beloved staff member of Kalispell Public Schools took his own life.
The Kalispell Public Schools superintendent sent the message below to members of the community Monday evening.
"I am deeply saddened to report that we were informed this afternoon by law enforcement that a staff member at Glacier High School, Jerad Avvery, took his life this afternoon."
Police were called to the Kalispell bypass on three mile drive around 2 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived they found Avery was hit and killed in traffic.
"There's no suspected foul play. Efforts were made to provide first aid and he was pronounced on scene," Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman said.
Support started to pour in on social media on Tuesday.
Police Chief Overman said work was difficult, and wants to emphasize this message
"It's a difficult time of year for a lot of people and there are resources available and there are people that care," Overman said.
As the Glacier High School Community continues to process the heartbreaking news, they're spreading the message on social media "We are a Wolfpack family."
If you are struggling, you can call the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255. There is always someone there to talk and listen.