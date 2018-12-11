BELGRADE - Accusations of mistreatment from a small group of parents have left a high school coach's future murky and a community on the edge in southwestern Montana.
According to Belgrade News, the parents of four athletes told the Belgrade school board in July that high school softball coach Mike Neubauer allegedly mistreated his athletes. It's not clear the manner of the alleged misconduct.
Neubauer was sent a letter in October by Belgrade interim Superintendent Godfrey Saunders saying the district would not tolerate harassment, intimidation, or bullying of its students.
Neubauer, who is heading into his third year with the Panthers, denies all allegations against him.
Testimonies found online describe Neubauer as tough but fair.
Two internal investigations were ordered according to Belgrade News. Only one of the conclusions was publicized, and that recommended rehiring Neubauer. However, that recommendation was overturned by the same parents who originally alleged misconduct by the coach.
Neubauer has coached softball for 35 years, and is the first to lead Belgrade softball to back-to-back state championships.
On Tuesday, Saunders declined to comment on Neubauer’s employment status, citing the coach's right to privacy.
According to an October article by Belgrade News, Neubauer was unsure of his employment status after receiving the letter from Saunders, but planned to appeal.
A November 20 school board meeting addressed Neubauer's appeal. Surrounded by 60 former and current softball players, parents, and community members, the appeal was denied unanimously by three school board trustees. Saunders told Montana Right Now the appeal was not related to Neubauer’s employment.
A school board meeting on Monday evening did not address the allegations or investigations.
As of news time, Neubauer was not listed in the high school staff directory on the school district’s website.