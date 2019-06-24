Spokane is about to turn into Hooptown USA.
The Spokane Hoopfest Association is officially launching Hooptown USA on Monday, June 24. Hoopfest executive director Matt Santengelo says it is a community brand that celebrate's Spokane's passion for basketball.
"We just want to take it to the next level. We know this about the university, high school, we want to bring all that together through Hooptown," Santengelo said.
Spokane residents will see Hooptown USA billboards go up around the area in the next few days.
Hoopfest fans, brush up on those scavenger hunt skills and get ready to win big. If you find a hidden basketball this week, it could be worth thousands of dollars.
Organizers of the Numerica Cash Dash scavenger hunt say a total of 40 basketballs are being hidden in Spokane, North Idaho, Tri-Cities and Wenatchee to celebrate Hoopfest. The balls will be redeemable for special basketballs with codes valued at anywhere from $10 all the way up to the grand prize of $2,500. Location clues will be given out on the Numerica and Hoopfest Instagram pages.
The scavenger hunt will run from Monday, June 24 to Saturday, June 29. Contestants who find basketballs can bring them to the Numerica Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Park at 2 pm on Saturday, June 29. More information about the scavenger hunt rules is available here.