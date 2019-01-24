Soup and Bowl to support Bozeman Warming Shelter

BOZEMAN- During the cold months, it is often times hard to stay warm for many in our community.
With temperatures dropping people without heat are turning to the Bozeman Warming Shelter to stay warm.
Roughly 55 people an evening are using the shelter and it cost about $35 ahead to keep the facility operational per night.
The shelter relies on donations to stay operational.
So when the team over at Daily Coffee and Eatery heard about the need for donations they jumped into action.
Partnering with the HRDC in Bozeman to host a Soup and Bowl event to raise money to help keep community members warm.
“Being warm and safe at night is something most of us take for granted and it is such a core thing that if you don’t have that you can’t do all the other things that enable us to function.” Anna Visscher from Daily Coffee and Eatery said.
For $25 you can purchase a handmade bowl made by a local artist, get it filled with soup and bread and take the bowl home with you while supporting a good cause.
The shelter does have a small wish list on its website of items needed for operation such as trash bags, toilet paper, facial tissues, and hand warmers. If you'd like to donate you can contact this number 406-585-4896.
The warming shelter is located at 2104 Industrial Drive Bozeman, MT and is open from 7 PM to 7 AM and is open to all in need.