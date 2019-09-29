GREAT FALLS - With more snow falling into Great Falls tree branches all over the city began to break and fall onto power lines.
Many residents woke up to find different kinds of damages to vehicles and sidewalks.
One resident shared with us what they saw the morning as a large tree branch fell and crashed onto his neighbor's camper.
"It was snowing at the time and I'm just watching and his huge branch broke off and smashed his camper," said Bob Kallehan.
Just a few blocks away we met one man who took helping his neighbor into his own hands after a tree fell onto her porch, blocking the front door.
“The gal that lives here she’s not in very good shape so she called me on the phone and actually managed to find her way over to my front door while I was in the shower and asked, she can’t get out the front door she usually goes out the front door so uh yeah I'm just going to clear it out of the way,” said,” Larry Strizich