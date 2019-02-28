Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter has secured money to add an investigator who will be part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
"This task force does many many things for our community. Not only does it protect our children, it will also help us stop the ongoing sex trafficking and missing and murdered indigenous women issue that we've been sufferring with in our state," said Slaughter.
According to the Office of Justice Programs, more than 10,000 people were arrested across America in 2017 due to the efforts of the ICAC taskforce. Sheriff slaughter only hopes that number goes up with the addition of this new investigator.