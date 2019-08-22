Senate Bill 40 gives option to have children's school photos uploaded to amber alert data base

MISSOULA- An amber alert for a missing seven-year-old boy out of Mineral County was pushed early Thursday morning-- and later canceled-- after he was found safely.
That amber alert went out in the very early hours of the Thursday morning.
The seven-year-old boy-- Tyran Ban Campen-- was reported missing Wednesday-- after disappearing with his non-custodial mother.
The amber alert sent out gave information about Tyran's age, his gender, height, weight, race, and eye color.
But what the amber alert didn't have was a picture to identify the missing boy.
To activate an amber alert, the investigating law enforcement agency has to call the Montana DOJ missing persons clearing house-- where it is decided if this case meets amber alert criteria.
To meet the criteria-- the child must be under 18-- or an adult with physical or mental disabilities that qualifies them as childlike.
Law enforcement must determine if the child was abducted or disappeared under suspicious circumstances, as well as consider the child's safety or life at risk.
There also needs to be enough information about the missing child to release to the public.
Amber alert executives say in the case of Thursday morning-- where there was no picture included to help identify the child-- it makes it difficult.
A new Senate Bill 40, a bill that allows parents to opt-in, or out of having their child's school picture uploaded to the DOJ’s repository, that can change.
"The people in the missing persons clearing house will be able to go in even in the middle of the night when the school is closed, go in and get that image, and attach it to an alert, and an FBI missing persons record to get that picture,"Jennifer Viets, the Amber Alert Coordinator for Montana DOJ said.
This opt-in for parents will become available come fall school year of 2020.
They did some good things with this bill because it’s very current data, they are only retaining the photos for up two years,” Viets added.
Department of Justice officials also want the public to know about an app that can make it easier for residents to become aware of amber alerts.
It's called, Code Red, and this free app will let you receive notifications from safety officials in your area.