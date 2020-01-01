Search on for 2 snowmobilers buried in avalanche near Seeley Lake

UPDATE: Both people were recovered and pronounced dead on the scene late Wednesday night.
SEELEY LAKE - Multiple agencies are working together to find two snowmobilers who are missing after being buried in an avalanche on New Year's Day.
According to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call at about 2:15 PM on Wednesday from a man, who said he had been snowmobiling in the Lake Dinah area when he got caught in an avalanche.
The caller indicated he was able to get out, but that two others were buried in the slide.
Right now, Seeley-Swan SAR, Missoula County SAR and their SAR K9’s, along with MESI and Seeley Fire are staging an operation to search for the lost individuals.
Avalanche danger is considered HIGH in several areas of West-Central Montana.
According to Missoula Avalanche, an avalanche warning has been issued for the southern Mission, southern Swan, Rattlesnake and southern and central Bitterroot Mountains.
Due to the dangerous conditions, experts say that travel in avalanche terrain in not recommended.
According to Missoula County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, weather conditions are forecasting winds reaching about 60 miles per hour with six to 10 inches of snow later Wednesday night -- making the search and rescue more difficult.
By Thursday morning, another one to three inches of snow is predicted and temperatures could fall down to the negatives; however, the rough conditions are predicted to decrease by Thursday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for the latest information.
Updated at 5:43 pm 1/1/2020