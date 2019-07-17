Search for suspects underway after early morning hit-and-run in Spokane

Authorities investigated the scene near 1st Avenue and Pacific in Spokane, after an early morning hit-and-run.

They responded to a call that reported a group of teenage men fighting Wednesday morning, just before 4 a.m. While en route, authorities learned that a pedestrian was hit by an SUV. They don't know the make, model or color of the vehicle involved. It reportedly involved a white man in his teens or early 20's.

The female victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers were on scene canvassing the area, but have since cleared the scene.

Anyone who has additional information is asked to call Crime Check.

Tags

News For You