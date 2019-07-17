Search for suspects underway after early morning hit-and-run in Spokane

Authorities investigated the scene near 1st Avenue and Pacific in Spokane, after an early morning hit-and-run.
They responded to a call that reported a group of teenage men fighting Wednesday morning, just before 4 a.m. While en route, authorities learned that a pedestrian was hit by an SUV. They don't know the make, model or color of the vehicle involved. It reportedly involved a white man in his teens or early 20's.
The female victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers were on scene canvassing the area, but have since cleared the scene.
Anyone who has additional information is asked to call Crime Check.