POWELL, Wyo. - A Wyoming sheriff's office is seeking information on a possible gravesite discovered on private land in a rural area.
The Park County Sheriff's Office says the grave was discovered in August by the current property owner. It's located in the Polecat Bench area off Wyoming Highway 294.
The grave is covered in piled rocks and marked with a white metal cross with "Morgan" etched into it, and the numbers '88 and '03. A necklace with two rings hangs from the cross.
The sheriff's office says cadaver detection dogs signaled that there may be human remains in the grave.
"Anyone having any information on this possible grave site is asked to contact the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 307-754-8700 or 307-527-8700. You can also private message us through this Facebook page."
Legal resources online say it is not illegal to bury a human body on private land in Wyoming, but local jurisdictions may have some restrictions.