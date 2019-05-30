NEW SALEM, NORTH DAKOTA – Authorities arrested a Wolf Point, Mont. man in North Dakota on Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs.
Mikel Weeks, 28, faces several charges, including possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and resisting arrest. He also faces charges on multiple counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a concealed weapon, according to a press release.
The Morton County Sheriff’s Office in North Dakota say they found “a large amount” of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a bag of marijuana, THC wax, a scale and small plastic baggies in the 28-year-old’s vehicle following a search.
MCSO also found several weapons, including a DPMS AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, a revolver and over 150 rounds of ammunition in the car’s trunk.
The search started after Weeks behaved suspiciously while talking with a deputy around 3 AM, who noticed the suspect's vehicle with its light on for several hours, according to MCSO. The deputy had noticed drug paraphernalia inside through the car window.
Weeks is currently booked at Burlei Morton Detention Center, and his bond is set at $10,000.