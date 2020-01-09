GLENDIVE- A fatal crash near Circle in McCone County yesterday has one man from Lewistown dead.
According to the DOJ incident report, the incident was received at 10:56 am Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
The incident was on MT-200 at mile marker 262, a few miles west of Brockway.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, one vehicle was involved and one person was killed.
MHP says the roads were dry when a Kenworth truck was headed eastbound on MT-200. The truck left the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, causing the truck to roll and resulting in fatal injuries.
The driver, a 27-year-old man from Lewistown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol, drugs and speed are not suspected and it is unknown if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.