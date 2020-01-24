KANSAS CITY - An attorney in Kansas City is getting the last laugh, after filing a motion to continue a case dependent on the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl.
In a post on Facebook, Denise Kirby shared her request for continuance.
While the date on her motion is redacted, The Kansas City Star confirmed Kirby was supposed to represent her client at a trial scheduled for February 3, 2020 -- the day after Super Bowl LIV.
According to Kirby's motion, back in October she told a judge she would be in Miami watching the Chiefs play in the Super Bowl in February.
The document goes on to say:
"The courtroom erupted in laughter."
"The Court advised Counsel that if that should happen, he would gladly grant her request for continuance."
"It happened."
"...Counsel will be returning from Super Bowl LIV."
"Go Chiefs!"
The Chiefs will make a Super Bowl appearance for the first time in 50 years, when they face the San Francisco 49ers on February 2. The game will be broadcast on FOX.