BIG TIMBER - According to the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, SGCSO is investigating a homicide that happened shortly after 5:30 on Dec. 31.
According to the sheriff's office the person died of a gunshot wound at 413 West 8th Ave.
Right now one suspect is in custody and law enforcement will be in the area for the duration of the investigation.
The SGCSO says there is no ongoing threat.
Identification of the person that died is being held pending notification of kin.
This is a developing story.