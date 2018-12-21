A busy travel weekend ahead, but heads up: Not a good idea to head out over the mountain passes early this morning but rather wait until this afternoon... or even better, tomorrow!
I'm tracking a few areas where you might run into some trouble.
Mountain passes are looking messy this morning.
Lookout Pass: 4-7" of Snow, Gusts up to 45mph
Lolo Pass: 4-8" Of Snow, Scattered Snow & Ice
Marias Pass: 3-6" of Snow, Snow-covered Roads & Icy
A winter weather advisory is set in place for the western part of the state until noon today. Lower elevated locations can expect anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow. Icy and snow covered roadways have been reported throughout the morning, but we will see gradual improvements as we move through the day. Allow for extra drive time for your morning commute, and take it slow.
High winds continue through the day today. Up towards Cut Bank, down towards Helena, Standford and Hobson. We will see sustained winds of 30-40 MPH and gusts up to 70. A high wind warning will remain in place through 3pm today.