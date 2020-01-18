BILLINGS- A house fire that started Friday night on Poly Drive caused an estimated $80,000 in property and content loss.
According to a release from the Billings Fire Department, a fire in the 900 block of Poly Drive started as a result of a failure in a chimney.
The house was occupied, however, there were no injuries.
There is moderate smoke damage to the upstairs of the house and heavy fire damage around the chimney on the second floor according to the release.
The Billings Fire Department says the fire cause was accidental and that the property and its contents were insured.