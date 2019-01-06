Applications being accepted for Smith River

(Helena, MT) –2019 float permit applications for Smith River State Park will be available Wednesday, January 2 through Thursday, February 14, 2019. The permit drawing will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Applications must be submitted, by Thursday, February 14, 2019. Applicants pay a $10 non-refundable permit application fee.
There are three ways to apply:
• Apply online through Monatan Fish, Wildlife & Parks http://stateparks.mt.gov/smith-river/
• Download and print the application and instructions (available January 2, 2019). Mail completed application to the address on the form.
• Pick up an application from any FWP office.
In addition to the permit lottery, the public may purchase as many $5 Super Permit chances as they choose. Montana State Parks issues one Super Permit each year through a separate lottery. The recipient of the Super Permit will be allowed to launch on any date of their choosing for that float season. The opportunity to purchase chances for the Smith River "Super Permit" will be available from January 2 through March 15, 2019. The Super Permit drawing will be announced on March 18, 2019.