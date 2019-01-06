Applications being accepted for Smith River

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. THE BULK OF THE SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE. THE DEVELOPMENT OF SNOW BANDS ARE POSSIBLE MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING, WITH ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, POLSON, BITTERROOT VALLEY, AND MISSOULA. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&